What changes with Milleproroghe. Message for scraping

You have until March 15 to join the quarterly scrapping of tax bills. Anyone who defaults on the first two installments can regain compliance and…

to join Scraping-Quarter The deadline for tax payment is March 15. Anyone who defaults on the first two installments can get back into compliance, avoiding losing the benefits offered by forgiving old debts to the tax authorities. This is one of the key findings of the mandate A thousand extensions Approved by a vote of confidence in the House.

Irpef cut, psychologist bonus, more expensive motorways, easier mortgages for young people: all the activities of Milleproroghe

It also includes some new features Home bonus. First, taxpayers who decide to jointly use the restructuring bonus or ecobonus with regional contributions will have two more years.

And a bonus for the house

Therefore, the deadline is extended for those who decide to use the 50 percent renewal bonus or ecobonus in addition to the local benefits. This measure is subject to an important limitation: the cumulative effect between national and regional housing bonuses cannot exceed 100 percent of the grant amount or contribution.

There is an extension for subsidized mortgages for under-36s. Those who sign a preliminary agreement by December 31, 2023 can also benefit from the tax break, and banks are obliged to offer young people under the age of 36 if the definitive purchase and sale agreement is signed by December 31, 2024. Extends more favorable economic conditions in providing mortgages for the purchase of a first home.

Scraping

As mentioned, the tax waiver is being reopened to provide a fresh opportunity to taxpayers who could not pay their amnesty installments on time by December. The amendment establishes that the taxpayer will not lose the concessional definition if he “pays the full amount of these installments by 15 March 2024”. It should be noted that the 5-day grace period provided by law will also apply to the new deadline. Another provision is part of the “tax package,” extending special voluntary returns to 2022 income. This measure allows any dispute with the tax authorities to be settled by reducing the fine by one-eighth. Therefore, the balance should be paid in one go by 31 March 2024 or in four installments of the same amount (starting from end of March) with due dates of 30 June, 30 September and 20 December 2024. 2 percent interest per annum is applicable on this case.

Paragraph

With the green light for the move, it partially restores the rebate on IRBEF paid by farmers. It is exempt for agricultural and domain incomes up to 10,000 euros, which is reduced to 50 percent for those between 10,000 and 15,000 euros. According to Coldretti, 387 thousand Italian agricultural companies will benefit from the total exemption from IRBEF, 90 percent of which are subject to property and agricultural income tax payments. The tax shield for public executives, who are relieved of accounting responsibilities in case of gross negligence, has been extended through 2024. Doctors have the option of working beyond the retirement age of 72. After approval by the House, the text must be approved by the Senate. But there will be no change. The referendum is shielded by the fact that the provision must be passed into law by February 28.

© All rights reserved

Read the full article

messenger