What banks guarantee them up to 100%?

Many banks are increasing the offer of loans at subsidized rates and terms to young people who intend to take the step of buying a home. The offers are aimed at those under the age of 36, but each bank offers different terms and percentages of the guarantee: let’s see the details of the story.

Offers are part of the package Under 36 Mortgage Bonus, which makes it possible to guarantee the purchase of the first home on favorable terms for young workers. The guarantee is of a governmental nature and its rate can range from 80 to 100%.

The ceiling that can be financed is 250 thousand eurosbut it is up to each bank to determine the criteria for the loan: let’s find out which offers are the most advantageous.

First House Bonus: Intesa Sanpaolo

Let’s see what offers home mortgages From the month of March. Among the most interesting offers is the one from Intesa Sanpaolo, one of the most powerful banks in Italy. Intesa offers two different options:

The first is for those who have access to guarantee fund: No upfront expenses and expected premium collection, tan max 1.75%;

Those who do not have access to it have the following offer: Alternative tax cancellation even with a vision greater than 40 thousand euros, installments up to 40 years, coverage up to 100% of the property value and interest-only installments with pre-amortization for up to 10 years.

Now let’s see what other offers are included in the Young First Home Bonus. Unicredit It proposes a mortgage for 15 to 30 years, with a choice of fixed or variable rate, with a Taeg and Tag that changes according to the term of the loan. c.Ready Agricole Activate a 100% mortgage without adding registration and alternative taxes and the installment of the loan can be calculated in a short time.

Monte de Paschi Offers a 10- or 30-year loan, intended either for purchase or for renovations and energy efficiency increases for properties used as a primary residence. A maximum of 80% of the property value is financed.