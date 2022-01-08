With the soaring cost of electricity, it has become really necessary to take care of savings. Therefore, we welcome all useful tips to reduce costs as much as possible. One of the many is the use of a low-consumption electric stove. However, this is a very general indicator, since there are different types of electric stoves. Everything should be selected according to personal needs, as well as the type and size of the rooms to be heated.

Here, then, are the best low-consumption stoves and what characteristics they should have to ensure effective savings invoice. First of all, the best low-consumption halogen stove is only 500 watts of power. However, it is ideal for heating small rooms and those in the immediate vicinity. So it is good, for example, to get dressed in the morning or take a shower. However, in order to really save on your bill, you need to choose the latest generation of stoves, because old stoves consume a lot.

What are the best low consumption stoves and what characteristics must be provided to ensure effective savings in the bill

If our need is to heat more people and larger rooms, we should choose something more powerful. Therefore, it is better to choose, always among the halogens, those with a capacity of up to 1000 watts, with two heating modes: economy and comfort. Now let’s move on to selecting another option to save money, which is the low consumption electric oil burner. With a maximum output power of only 500W, it is suitable for heating the room for a longer time. This is because, in this case, we will be heating the air directly and not the surfaces. Moreover, the operation of this device is completely safe and certainly allows you to save money.

However, for rooms with an area of ​​u200bu200b20 square meters, it is better to choose a model with a power of 900 watts. If, in addition to heating, we also plan to illuminate the room, then we can choose a heating lamp. You only need 600 watts of power to heat small rooms. On the other hand, if the rooms are large, then we can choose those with higher power levels, that is, 1200 and 1800 watts.

Other heating appliances and treatments are included in the bill

Finally, let’s move on to examining the most commonly used heating product of all, the fan heater. Let’s see, in this case, what is the best recommended low consumption. Well, just choose one with only 800W minimum power and up to 2000W maximum. These types of stoves not only consume little, but are also more aesthetically pleasing. In addition, unlike the previous types, they spread heat quickly, because they are equipped with a fan.

At this point, let’s move on to the precautions to be followed for bill saving when using these devices. First of all, it is better to choose fitted stoves thermostat Ambient, which allows automatic shutdown once the desired temperature is reached. In this way, you will definitely save money, because it will not last for hours and hours. In the absence of a thermostat, it goes without saying that the precaution to be taken is to respect the proper time of use. That is, if we think about leaving the electric stove on, even if its consumption is low, for a whole day, we certainly cannot fool ourselves into saving money. Finally, other useful tools are also the power regulator and timer, which also serve to reduce consumption.

Suggestions for reading

Here’s how to defend yourself if your phone bills increase dramatically without our consent