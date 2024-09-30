What amount leads to administrative arrest on a car: a complete nightmare

Motorists should fear administrative arrest in case of debt. How much can cause anxiety?

Administrative detention means a precautionary measure that includes a temporary suspension of vehicle movement. It is requested in the event of administrative violations or negligence, such as non-payment of insurance or fines.

Competent departments or bodies such as municipalities, regions, INPS can, through administrative detention, temporarily seize the movable property of the debtor to collect unpaid debts (VAT, car tax, fines, IRPEF…). Before the arrest, the indebted taxpayer will receive a tax bill for the amount to be paid to avoid repercussions. If you continue not to pay the amount owed, a collection agent will be able to do so Make arrangements to park registered vehicles Thus preventing its circulation until the debt is paid.

If the owner attempts to use the vehicle during the detention period, he or she will be subject to additional penalties. There is no predetermined period for administrative detention of a vehicle. As mentioned, removal will only be granted after the debt is paid in full. If there is an appeal from the debtor on the reasons that led to the precautionary measure, the result may lead to an immediate end to the imprisonment.

What amount triggers administrative arrest of the vehicle

Administrative detention is linked to religion. What amount triggers the precautionary measure? In 2024, the Supreme Court modified the previous approach (different amounts are taken into account depending on the case in question) to determine how detention should take place. It can be applied regardless of the size of the debt. A decision made to encourage taxpayers to pay off their debts even if the amount is so low that it does not justify freezing a valuable asset such as a car.

Therefore, the Supreme Court believes that administrative detention is an effective measure to encourage payment of the amount due and thus eliminate Minimum debt limits. Therefore, motorists must be alert when a tax bill arrives, even if it is worth a few hundred euros. Equitalia may give notice with a limitation of 30 days after receipt of the notice.

If the person does not regularize his situation within the time limit, the administrative suspension will take effect and he will be registered in the General Motors Register with Registration costs borne by the debtor. Therefore, the detention notice should encourage you to pay the amount indicated on the tax invoice as soon as possible to avoid being unable to drive your car even due to a small debt.