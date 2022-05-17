What America will do in cryptography

Article by Giuseppe Cogliano

The United States is developing new encryption standards.

These new standards will help avoid the so-called Back door, Which allows you to exploit the flaws in cryptography. For example, an encryption algorithm developed by the National Security Agency was abandoned in 2014 due to invention.

To achieve this, the NSA is attempting to move to quantum computing. While waiting for the latter to work, a Competition The National Institute of Standards and Technology, or NIST, aims to develop algorithms based on the widespread public key cryptography that secured access to email, online banking, medical records, and regulatory systems created in the 1970s.

On the other hand, it is no coincidence that the current US administration has put forward a plan to protect national security by 2035 in the context of quantum cryptography. In these pages we have repeatedly emphasized the importance of quantum computing in the civil and military fields. . Competition in technology to achieve or maintain global dominance between nations has always been through technology. It is no coincidence that China is investing billions of dollars in the development of quantum computing.