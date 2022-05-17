May 17, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

What America will do in cryptography

What America will do in cryptography

Noah French May 17, 2022 1 min read

Article by Giuseppe Cogliano

The United States is developing new encryption standards.

These new standards will help avoid the so-called Back door, Which allows you to exploit the flaws in cryptography. For example, an encryption algorithm developed by the National Security Agency was abandoned in 2014 due to invention.

To achieve this, the NSA is attempting to move to quantum computing. While waiting for the latter to work, a Competition The National Institute of Standards and Technology, or NIST, aims to develop algorithms based on the widespread public key cryptography that secured access to email, online banking, medical records, and regulatory systems created in the 1970s.

On the other hand, it is no coincidence that the current US administration has put forward a plan to protect national security by 2035 in the context of quantum cryptography. In these pages we have repeatedly emphasized the importance of quantum computing in the civil and military fields. . Competition in technology to achieve or maintain global dominance between nations has always been through technology. It is no coincidence that China is investing billions of dollars in the development of quantum computing.

Sign up for our newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list to receive our newsletter

Registration is successful and you will receive an email confirming your registration. Thanks from EnergiaOltre!

Wrong

See also  General Motors Introduces Ultra Hands Free Driving for USA and Canada

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

6 min read

Dell’Utri, Cuffaro and confessions: 30 years after the massacre in Sicily, the support of those involved in mafia activities is still needed to win.

May 17, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Black smoke in the sky. Empty other companies

May 16, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

The whole Pope begins again. That’s why we talk about “after Pergocleo”.

May 16, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

What America will do in cryptography

May 17, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Here are 7 bonus housing units 2022, and single family homes

May 17, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

White Night, Closed Center: Models Head Down The Curtains In Front Of Vasco Rossi Fans – Chronicle

May 17, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Boeing’s Starliner will finally make a basic test flight of OFT-2 to a space station this week

May 17, 2022 Karen Hines