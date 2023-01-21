West Ham offer to Zaniolo: Roma say no, has plan between January and June | league

I am looking for the right offer. that has not arrived yet. Zaniolo’s agent is in London, and not by chance. In fact, in the past few hours, both the player and Roma are ready to say goodbye in advance. But on one condition: the sale must be final and the Giallorossi coffers must bring in at least 30 million. The closest club so far is West Ham who, however, made an offer deemed inappropriate and which in no way falls into Zaniolo’s good graces.

an offer – It will be a free loan with a commitment to buy £30m plus bonuses to be exercised by 31st December 2023 and tied to the London club’s position in the arrangement. Otherwise, on January 1, 2024, Niccolo will return to Roma 6 months after the expiration of the contract. Also impossible because Roma must close the balance sheet with the player transfer by June 30th. Vigorelli will continue to negotiate with Tottenham who have so far been willing to secure a onerous simple loan with a subject takeover. Instead, Arsenal faded away, another welcome destination. Other foreign offers will not be taken into consideration by Zaniolo who will therefore remain at Roma until June when they can also make up for them within the framework of the A club.