“We’re Strengthening NATO Allies”

Kind, reliable, courageous. Motto of the USS Kearsarge. A very important one Warships The US Navy arrived Helsinki. The docking takes place the same week as Senate approval America Connection of Finland was born.

US warship in Helsinki, 257 meter giant

One of the USS Kearsarge Amphibious assault ship Wasp-class. It is 257 meters long. In addition to the group, another 2,000 American sailors and marines arrived in Finland. It carries V-22 Osprey aircraft, helicopters and small landing craft. He will remain in the capital until Monday, after which he will head to the Hanko area to train with the Finnish Navy.

According to a press release from the Finnish Navy, the purpose of the exercises is to foster cooperation and harmony between the navies and navies of the United States and Finland. Finland also aims to strengthen its capacity to provide support to the host country.

“We are grateful to be welcomed back to the Baltic to further our partnership with our close friends and partners.“Brig. Gen. Andrew Priddy, commander, Task Force 61, Naval Amphibious Forces Europe/2d Marine Division (TF 61/2). “We look forward to our future training and cooperation“.

“USS Kearsarge, the flagship of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), arrived in Helsinki today with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). The ARG-MEU operates in the Baltic Sea to strengthen relations with NATO allies and partners“.

