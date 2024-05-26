“We’re Not Going Back For This Religion” – Il Tempo





In other words, the program was hosted by Brahim Baya, who promoted a prayer-rally with a Palestinian flag at the University of Turin against the “genocide in Gaza,” as the Muslim preacher recalled on Saturday’s May 25 episode. Massimo Grammellini at La7. In this regard, Guest claims the right to pray in a secular university, as expressing one’s faith “does not require authorization”, underscoring that freedom of religion is guaranteed by the Constitution. However, it was an anti-Israel rally, Gramellini pointed out and responded: What would be the reaction if a rabbi prayed against Gaza in front of an Israeli flag and inside a university? Journalist Cecilia Sala points out to Paya photographs depicting that Friday, when women are segregated by men, as happens in mosques. With the difference that we are in a university. The preacher replies that men and women are separated in synagogues and mosques, and once even in churches.

Federico Rambini also intervenes in this matter: “That separation is not good for the university. For many years there was a separation between men and women even in the Catholic Church, but this reminds us that we have passed this point” , attacking the editorial of Corriere della Sera. “Should we go back because this religion imposes itself on us? – Rambini argues – should a religion that decides to annul the conquests of Italian women and Western women in general be annulled when it conquers?”, he continues. Credit to Salah for understanding one of the most indefensible points of what was seen in Turin. “Italian women and Western women are not ready to give up these rights because a religion imposes them,” she concludes.







