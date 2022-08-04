Well, we found some caves on the moon where you can live

The temperature on the Moon can be a problem for human life as we build our first exploration bases. The temperature ranges from a maximum of 127°C to a minimum of 247°C in an instant, as it passes from day to night.

However, there are some fairly sheltered places on the satellite, with a temperature of around 17 degrees which would aid in the development of human expeditions. We are talking about cavities reaching the depths, dark wells protected from direct exposure to the sun or non-sun frost.

(NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University)

“Humans evolved as they lived in caves and caves that we can go back to when we live on the moon,” says UCLA planetary scientist David Page.

We’ve known about wells on the Moon for several years. The researchers used images captured by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO)—specifically the Diviner’s Lunar Radiometer Experiment Thermal Imaging Camera—to try to measure the temperature inside a trench in the Luna Mare Tranquillitatis region.

“Moon craters are a fascinating feature of the lunar surface,” says planetary geologist Noah Petro of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland. “Knowing that they create a stable thermal environment helps us paint a picture of these unique lunar features and the prospect of one day exploring them.”

