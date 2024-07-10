Well, through Lotito, all the numbers.

End of an era: Ciro Immobile leaves Lazio To move to Türkiye in Besiktas. President of the Biancocelesti Claudio Lotito He gave his approval for the transfer of the striker who will sign a three-year contract with the Turkish club. Immobile will bid farewell to the capital after eight seasons and 207 goals for the Biancocelesti (making him the club’s all-time leading striker). In his Lazio adventure he brought one home. Italian Cup, Italian Super Cup twiceThe Golden Boot and three top scorers.

Not moving in Besiktas, deal numbers

Lotito accepted an offer of three million euros, which prompted Lotito to accept the offer. Besiktas Send it to him. A three-year contract worth six million euros per season is ready for Immobile.”If an official offer arrives for Ciro Immobile, the company will evaluate what to do.” He said today Sporting Director Angelo Fabiani On the sidelines of Nusslein’s intervention. In the afternoon, a final acceleration.