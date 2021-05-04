We’ll say goodbye to yellow and dull teeth thanks to these inexpensive natural remedies that will get us through this amazing discomfort!

One of the most uncomfortable situations arises when our teeth seem really horrible because we are heavy smokers. In fact, the teeth turn yellow and at worst gray, giving us an old and neglected appearance regardless of age.

So, suppose the advice given in this area is very helpful to a large number of users. Well, there are many natural bleachers, some are more sensitive, and some are more aggressive. Thanks to them, we will be able to solve our problem at home. Without the need to go to the doctor. Thus saving time and money.

Therefore, we will say goodbye to yellowed and dulled teeth thanks to these inexpensive natural remedies that will get us through this amazing discomfort.

The most used treatment

In the foreground it is Sodium bicarbonateIt is definitely one of the most popular and effective home and natural remedies. To use it properly, add a few drops of water and a few drops of lemon juice to it.

So we’re going to make toothpaste that allows us to Whiten your teeth By means of corrosion. The advantage is that it is very effective, it effectively removes stains and blemishes, and makes your teeth shiny and healthy.

The downside may be that using it for a long time tends to erode the natural enamel of the teeth. Moreover, the increased pH of the oral cavity induced by bicarbonate can alter the bacterial flora. Finally, its use can cause or increase tooth sensitivity.

Therefore, we can consider it an effective but aggressive treatment that, if not rinsed well and used often, can cause discomfort to dental health.

Other treatments

Another excellent tooth whitening remedy is sage, which gives an especially fresh and pleasant breath. In this case, it is advised to rub the sage sheet directly on the teeth. Or, you can use it to prepare homemade toothpastes.

Here, too, there are advantages and disadvantages. In addition to those mentioned above regarding bicarbonate, it is also an excellent remedy for bad breath. And it has an antibacterial effect. However, even here prolonged use is not recommended. This is because it can increase tooth sensitivity.

Malic acid has a similar use. But it also has the same disadvantages as the first two.

In contrast, raisins, celery and carrots can be used as a natural tooth whitening remedy. It also adds the typical feature of sage which is the anti-bacterial effect and refreshing breathing. However, unlike sage, they do not have the same contraindications. In fact, certain risks have not been reported. Or any disadvantages related to natural teeth whitening with these natural ingredients.