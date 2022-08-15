August 15, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Well, a UFO has been attached to the chariot of persistence

Well, a UFO has been attached to the chariot of persistence

Karen Hines August 15, 2022 2 min read

The Perseverance rover recently collected the 12th sample of rock from the surface of Mars. This microloin is placed in a tube to protect it and is then sorted into a sampling system.

As part of its collection routine, the rover takes in some components of the sampling system, just to monitor that everything is going according to procedure. During one of these videos, NASA scientists noticed something strange, “something” that stuck with perseverance.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Red

It’s always the beginning of the new Alien part, but we won’t panic and we will continue to do as clear and rational analysis as possible.

“In those images, two small pieces of debris were visible: a small object on the drill bit and a small, thin object on the drill chuck,” wrote Art Thompson, JPL project manager at NASA.

If you look at the picture, it looks more like a thread, or a twig. The second hypothesis must be ruled out, or else it would be a shocking discovery. But this cannot be the case. However, the first hypothesis, the thread, is more likely.

Some time ago, the Mars rover found pieces of plastic and the remains of the parachute with which it landed on the planet, which was then swept away by the winds. Could it be debris stuck in the car?

The rover takes multiple photos of its equipment from different angles and also takes a closer look at the surrounding terrain where the sample was collected. Thompson said more imaging and diagnostic activities could take place earlier this week as NASA tries to understand the nature of the wreck.

See also  If lately we have been feeling very stressed, we will surely lose this mineral and notice these symptoms

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and is imported into this page to help users provide their email address. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Apparently, the universe is bouncing back and forth

August 14, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

NASA is sick of childish jokes about Uranus

August 14, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Is it possible to move using the curvature of spacetime? A new discovery suggests that – Scientific News.it

August 14, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

August thunderstorms trigger civil defense weather warning Goldreddy: “Severe events up 1200% since 2012”

August 15, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Isle of Mtv is summer when festivals come back

August 15, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Car paint, the sun will destroy it: smear this solution with a cotton swab

August 15, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Well, a UFO has been attached to the chariot of persistence

August 15, 2022 Karen Hines