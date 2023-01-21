Weekends in Genoa and its surroundings, what to do

Cool temperatures this weekend in January, but plenty of opportunities to distract yourself with the many events scheduled in Genoa and its province, or warm up in the theater or museum. As always, many events are on the agenda, with exhibitions, concerts, theatre, festivals, cultural parades and much more. To help you weigh in, here are 10 weekend getaway ideas.

To consult the full program is possible click here. for movie lovers, on this link Genoa Theaters programming.

1. Genoa Hip Hop Festival

The fifth edition of the event that deals with hip-hop culture in 360 degrees, and includes the four disciplines: rap, break, writing and deejaying. Several notables on the national scene along with young talents, this Saturday at the Baltimore Gardens. Find out more

2. San Sebastiano Gallery

The traditional rendezvous in the village streets returns to Rapallo on Sunday. From Friday, “Shopping in Fiera” will take place with the participation of many businesses. Find out more

3. A Compagna Centennial Ceremony

Big free Sunday show at Carlo Felice to celebrate a century in the life of the famous Genoese Historical and Cultural Society. Find out more

4. Elio sings ganache

Homage to the great Enzo Gannacci: on Saturdays and Sundays at Politema Genovese, the legendary Elio climbs the stage with an intense and original show. Find out more

5. Horror circus asylum

A meeting between the crazy, the scary and the fun at My Sport Village Sciorba in Genoa. Theatrical circus, with performers of the highest level, is held in the city until February 5th. Find out more

6 – December music

The Chiavari Philharmonic’s winter season ends on Saturday. On stage are two young stars of world music: Giuseppe Gibboni (violin) and Carlotta Dahlia (guitar). Find out more

7. “Little Red Riding Hood”

For Lunaria a Levante, the most classic tales interpreted by the puppets of Gino Palestrino will be shown on Saturday. Find out more

8. Candlelight parties

Last dates in January with candlelit parties at the Palazzo Ducale. Find out more

9. “Shots from the Sky”

The evocative photo exhibition dedicated to Portofino Park and Golfo Paradiso opens Saturday at Recco and can be visited until January 29th. Find out more

10. “E cammarere”

Saturday at the Garage Theatre, the award-winning show written and directed by Fabio De Gesto and based on “Le Cerf” by Jean Genet. Find out more