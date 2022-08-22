Weekend, the last weekend of August has news; Trend for Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 »ILMETEO.it

Weather: The weekend, the last weekend of August has news; Trend for Sat 27th and Sun 28th

First signs for the last weekend of AugustThe last weekend of August will present itselfHigh pressure, But that would be uncertain! After a Already a stormy week in the southAnd from the holiday point, often e Heavy thunderstorms Especially in the Tyrrhenian sector, some rain is likely not only in the southern regions but also in the mid-north during the weekend.

The bad news? Not really, there is still a lot of uncertainty about this weather trend. In principle, the Balkan cyclone, which brings instability to the south, will move towards Turkey and high pressure will return to Italy by the end of next week.

This is the truth High pressure does not equate to good weather everywhere.

There is Saturday 27thThere is Sunday 28th The days begin with sun and pleasant temperatures, then the Clear skies will support a significant daytime heat Cumulus thickening is already forming by lunchtime, especially near the mountains: Expected in the mountains Temporary Scattered across the Alps and Apennines.

then, During the hottest hours of the dayIt is very likely that this rain will extend into the adjacent plains: currents in the mid-south with a mean easterly high may be pushed. Some rain will fall towards the Tyrrhenian coasts in the afternoon; In the north, southerly flow will maintain instability over and toward the mountains Po ValleyThe sun may prevail at the beach.

The Temperatures in southern regions are still expected to be slightly below average, in the rest of Belbas it will be warmer, above average, but still bearable: only in Sardinia 36/37 °C is expected in the inland areas. In the centre, 33/34°C and peaks in the north: The 41°C heat in the Po Valley seems like a distant memory. Temperature anomaly at about 1500 m on Sunday, August 28 (ECMWF).