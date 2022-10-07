October 8, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Weekend in Genoa and surroundings, what to do

Weekend in Genoa and surroundings, what to do

Lorelei Reese October 7, 2022 2 min read

An intense weekend in October, with fall festivals expected and the final start of theatrical classes. The Grand Rubens Gallery garners attention, but there are still many scheduled dates in Genoa and its province including events, concerts, festivals, theatre, festivals, cultural reviews and much more. To help you evaluate, here are ten weekend getaway ideas.

To consult the full program it is possible click here. for movie lovers, on this link Programming rooms Genoa.

1. Rubens in Genoa

The first weekend of the highly anticipated exhibition on Baroque genius at the Doge’s Palace. Find out more

2. Open farms

On Saturdays and Sundays, educational sessions return all over Liguria to introduce children to food education, the environment and sustainable consumption. Find out more

3. White Night for Kids

Games, readings, workshops, musicians, waders, tours and performances, from Saturday until evening in the historic center of Genoa. Find out more

4. Abracadabra Festival

After being postponed due to weather warnings, Magic, Fantasy and Unusual Village returns on Saturday and Sunday. Find out more

5. Genoa’s forts and chestnuts tour

Autumn Sunday trip with roasted chestnuts and music to Parco delle Mora. Find out more

6. Treasury Card

Saturday comes the competition game dedicated to recycling paper and cardboard, 3,000 euros in shopping vouchers for the first classifieds. Find out more

7. Biodominica

The national event bringing organic producers back to the streets after two years of hiatus. Sunday in Genoa organic excellence, cultural activities and tastings. Find out more

8. Pumpkin Festival

Autumn Festival Sunday in Val Bisagno with a delicious menu dedicated to pumpkin. Find out more

See also  Gf Vip 7, Vibo papabile offers a heavy hint on a couple of men and women

9. “This great global village”

Friday at the Teatro Modena – musical show in honor of astrophysicist Margarita Hack. Find out more

10 – “Calacutta Republic”

Friday arrives at the Teatro della Tosse, the popular show inspired by the life and music of Villa Coti. Find out more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Troubled Waters For 4 Zodiac Signs

October 7, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Today’s Lotto Draw and SuperEnalotto Numbers on Thursday, October 6, 2022

October 6, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

“A solution to cure football disease” – Padovanews

October 6, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

Save on bills, the way it became popular: everyone uses it, it’s free

October 7, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Weekend in Genoa and surroundings, what to do

October 7, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

The James Webb Space Telescope observed the primitive planetary system Orion 294-606

October 7, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Italy Foundation USA, 12th America Prize Ceremony in the House of Representatives

October 7, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt