Weekend in Genoa and surroundings, what to do

An intense weekend in October, with fall festivals expected and the final start of theatrical classes. The Grand Rubens Gallery garners attention, but there are still many scheduled dates in Genoa and its province including events, concerts, festivals, theatre, festivals, cultural reviews and much more. To help you evaluate, here are ten weekend getaway ideas.

To consult the full program it is possible click here. for movie lovers, on this link Programming rooms Genoa.

1. Rubens in Genoa

The first weekend of the highly anticipated exhibition on Baroque genius at the Doge’s Palace. Find out more

2. Open farms

On Saturdays and Sundays, educational sessions return all over Liguria to introduce children to food education, the environment and sustainable consumption. Find out more

3. White Night for Kids

Games, readings, workshops, musicians, waders, tours and performances, from Saturday until evening in the historic center of Genoa. Find out more

4. Abracadabra Festival

After being postponed due to weather warnings, Magic, Fantasy and Unusual Village returns on Saturday and Sunday. Find out more

5. Genoa’s forts and chestnuts tour

Autumn Sunday trip with roasted chestnuts and music to Parco delle Mora. Find out more

6. Treasury Card

Saturday comes the competition game dedicated to recycling paper and cardboard, 3,000 euros in shopping vouchers for the first classifieds. Find out more

7. Biodominica

The national event bringing organic producers back to the streets after two years of hiatus. Sunday in Genoa organic excellence, cultural activities and tastings. Find out more

8. Pumpkin Festival

Autumn Festival Sunday in Val Bisagno with a delicious menu dedicated to pumpkin. Find out more

9. “This great global village”

Friday at the Teatro Modena – musical show in honor of astrophysicist Margarita Hack. Find out more

10 – “Calacutta Republic”

Friday arrives at the Teatro della Tosse, the popular show inspired by the life and music of Villa Coti. Find out more