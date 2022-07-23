Weekend events from 22 to 24 July in Brescia and its province: what to do on Saturday and Sunday

In this very hot summer in Brescia, event-packed weekends follow each other non-stop, including festivals, markets and cultural events.

Until Sunday, in Clusane d’Iseo, the 41st edition of Baked Tench Week continues: it will be possible to taste the most famous fish of Lake Sebino at participating restaurants. The menu includes baked tench with polenta, dessert, coffee, mineral water and half a bottle of wine at a cost of €25 per person. Still on the topic of gluttony, there’s Calvagese in Festa (with a rich and spitting menu), Street Food Festival in Sirmione and Rugby Festival in Gussago, a true institution between rivers of beer and gourmet specialties.

Antiques and antiques markets: the most awaited dates in Darvo, Sarnico and Vallegio sul Mincio. Here, in the river village of Lower Warda, there will be about 100 exhibitors who will also present high-quality pieces (often there is only a Chanel booth) and it will also be possible to choose between objects of different types, furniture and furniture. collectibles.

And now it’s time for music and fun: the “Festival Frequency Music” will be held at the Parco del Conicchio in Corte Franca, a new multi-genre festival with lots of live music, while – in San Felice del Benaco – after the success of the first edition returns to review ” The Waterways”, with classical (and not only) concerts in some of the most exciting locations in the town of Garda.

Finally, in the city, the Brescia Photo Festival continues with exhibitions and events: at the Museo de Santa Giulia these are the last days to see the exhibition “Weston. Edward, Britt, Cole, Cara” (closes 24 July), with many masterpieces of the photographers’ dynasty. It is one of the highlights of the Italian museum season.

The full list of events is available on our page.What are you doing in the city‘, but – like every week – we picked the best ones just for you: here are our picks, enjoy everyone!