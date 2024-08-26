Weekend 31 August 1 September Risk of strong storms, here is the trend « 3B Meteo

Time to study

Weather trends for the weekend of August 31 September 1

with a certain warning Let’s go see it Weather trend for Weekend It ends in August and starts in September. Mathematical models seem more certain a trouble The Atlantic is attached to an eddy Low pressure In Scandinavia it could affect Italy, at least in the north with rain and Thunderstorm Even the strongest. But the Determinism After the 5th day, it becomes unreliable and the probabilistic forecasts are, in practice, slightly more consistent for those using weather scenarios. almost 50%.

This means that at this time Not sure yet The possible evolution and these doubts basically concern northern Italy, geographically close to the site of activity of the disturbed front. A trend for a sunny weekend Instead it is more reliable Center and South Given that African resistance It is even stronger at those latitudes. We can definitely say without fear of being proven wrong in future updates, it is a A very warm weekend Con temperature A lot Contradictory For the given period the temperature can reach 38 degrees Celsius in some areas.

In the next updates Let us try to shed more light on this possible arrival of storms

