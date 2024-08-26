Monday, August 26, 2024
Search
Top News

Weekend 31 August 1 September Risk of strong storms, here is the trend « 3B Meteo

By: Noah French

Date:

Time to study
1 minute, 7 seconds
Weather trends for the weekend of August 31 September 1
Weather trends for the weekend of August 31 September 1

with a certain warning Let’s go see it Weather trend for Weekend It ends in August and starts in September. Mathematical models seem more certain a trouble The Atlantic is attached to an eddy Low pressure In Scandinavia it could affect Italy, at least in the north with rain and Thunderstorm Even the strongest. But the Determinism After the 5th day, it becomes unreliable and the probabilistic forecasts are, in practice, slightly more consistent for those using weather scenarios. almost 50%.

This means that at this time Not sure yet The possible evolution and these doubts basically concern northern Italy, geographically close to the site of activity of the disturbed front. A trend for a sunny weekend Instead it is more reliable Center and South Given that African resistance It is even stronger at those latitudes. We can definitely say without fear of being proven wrong in future updates, it is a A very warm weekend Con temperature A lot Contradictory For the given period the temperature can reach 38 degrees Celsius in some areas.

In the next updates Let us try to shed more light on this possible arrival of storms

To find out the expected temperature trend over the next few days, check out our heat maps up to 10 days >> here.

Some additional precautions to take while driving in the rain include checking for proper tire pressure. >> here.

Follow @3BMeteo on Twitter

Previous article
Stock Markets Today, August 26. Rate Cut Countdown and Analysts’ Doubts: Will the Rally Continue or Are Rates Too Tight?

Popular

More like this

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Popular News

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska