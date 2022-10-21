Webinar: Latest news from ERDAS IMAGINE 2022. | earth and space

Heagon has released IMAGINE 2022 – Update 2, the new version of its geospatial data processing software. This free 20-minute webinar outlines key innovations that have been introduced, from managing the new COSMO-SkyMed SG satellite data, to machine learning algorithms.

This free 20-minute webinar outlines key innovations that have been introduced, from managing COSMO-SkyMed SG satellite data, to machine learning algorithms, to automating satellite image processing processes.

ERDAS IMAGINE® is one of the world’s most widely used and appreciated software solutions for geospatial data processing. With its simple and intuitive interfaces, ERDAS IMAGINE provides professional tools for managing satellite images, aerial photos, data from drones, altitude models, etc. Then analyze it and convert it into accurate geospatial information.

Hexagon recently released the new ERDAS IMAGINE 2022 Update 2 and other products in the lineup.

In this free webinar, using a technical slant and showing several practical examples, the main new features of the program are described and how they can be improved to automate geospatial data processing processes, use MACHINE LEARNING algorithms for image classification and automatic object recognition, as well as simplify access to a large amount of data and formats.

Other significant innovations of the new version relate to the full support for the new SAR radar sensors: ICEYE, Capella Space and COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation.

What you will learn from the webinar

How semantic image segmentation algorithms are used in target recognition processes, which allow to speed up image analysis and quickly process a larger number of data;

How to manage the latest data formats for Landsat 9, Planet SuperDove, ICEYE and Cosmo Second Generation sensors;

How to extend the processing capabilities of your infrastructure, adopting enterprise-type solutions for geoprocessing.

All webinar participants will be able to request a thirty-day (free) license for ERDAS IMAGINE 2022 and ICEYE (SAR), Planet (SuperDove) or Pleiades Neo satellite demonstration data.

