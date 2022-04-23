Weather warning of the Civil Defense

It is still raining in Romagna. Until midnight on Monday, the weather forecast will be green for the plains and yellow for the first hilly area and orange for the hilly areas (Forlì and Rimini). Rain forecast, strong intensity, and wind gust up to 88 km / h.

Warning No. 26 of 2022 states, “On Sunday, an intense southern flow will determine the intensity of precipitation, backward or thunderstorms in the Apennine sector. These events will continue in the central part of the region.” .

Short showers and scattered thundershowers will mainly affect other parts of the country during the second half of the day.

Expected rainfall, local landslides, slopes and rapid rise in hydrometric levels in the waters of the region’s mid-western hemisphere, 1. Southwesterly winds of moderate (62-74 km / h) or strong (75-88 km / h) full Apennine ridge, Also associated with wind, probably in the mountains.