Weather Warning, Civil Defense Notice; Strong thunderstorms, hail and strong winds, affected areas

Weather Alert 4th July 2024

A disturbance in Italy will further favor instability and thunderstorms over several Italian regions over the next few hours and into Thursday 4 July. The severe weather will mainly focus on the central-southern parts of our peninsula, with the risk of rain or thunderstorms, hail and strong winds.

Based on available estimates, the Department of Civil Defense in contract Along with the concerned regions – those responsible for implementing civil defense systems in the concerned regions – issued a warning of adverse weather conditions. Weather events affecting different parts of the country, National Summary, National Review and Warning Bulletin, are consulted on the Department’s website (www.protezionecivile.gov.it)

The Civil Defense A further severe weather warning has been issued, assessing tomorrow Thursday 4th July, Yellow weather warning for Veneto, Emilia Romagna, Marseille, Umbria, Abruzzo, Molise, Basilicata Calabria. Description:



Normal critical due to hydraulic hazard / yellow warning:

Calabria: Central-North Ionian Slope, Central-South Ionian Slope, North Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-North Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-South Tyrrhenian Slope, South Tyrrhenian Slope, North Ionian Slope, South Ionian Slope

Veneto: Basso Brenta-Bacchiglione and Fratta Gorzone, Adige-Garda and Lessini Mountains, Po, Fissero-Tartaro-Canalbianco and Basso Adige

Normal review due to storm risk/yellow warning:

Abruzzo: Tortino Womano Basin, Adarno Basin, Marsica, Pescara Basin, Upper Sangro Basin, Lower Sangro Basin

Basilicata: Algae-A2, Algae-D, Algae-C

Calabria: Central-North Ionian Slope, Central-South Ionian Slope, North Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-North Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-South Tyrrhenian Slope, South Tyrrhenian Slope, North Ionian Slope, South Ionian Slope

Emilia Romagna: Coast of Romagna, Low hills and plains of Romagna, High hills of Romagna, Hills of Romagna

Marche: Mark-2, Mark-4

Molise: Frontani – Sannio – Mattes, Alto Volturno – Medio Sangro, Litorania

Umbria: Chiani – Paglia, Nera – Carno, Trasimeno – Nestor, Chiasio – Tobino, Middle Tiber, Upper Tiber

Hydrogeological Risk / Yellow Alert Normal Important:

Abruzzo: Tortino Womano Basin, Adarno Basin, Marsica, Pescara Basin, Upper Sangro Basin, Lower Sangro Basin

Calabria: Central-North Ionian Slope, Central-South Ionian Slope, North Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-North Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-South Tyrrhenian Slope, South Tyrrhenian Slope, North Ionian Slope, South Ionian Slope

The weather and emergency situation forecast for Italy is updated daily based on new forecasts and the evolution of events, and is available on the website of the Department of Civil Protection (http://www.protezionecivile.gov.it/), with general rules of conduct to follow during inclement weather. Information on regional alert levels, specific critical issues regarding individual territories and preventive measures adopted is managed by regional civil defense structures, in liaison with which the Department monitors the evolution of the situation.