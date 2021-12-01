Weather: Thursday – Friday Bad! உயர ILMETEO.it for low altitude in the coming days of heavy rain, wind and snow

Weather: Thursday – Friday Bad! There will be heavy rain, wind and many snow showers in the coming days

The next few days were bad. Rain, thunderstorms and snow have returnedA little comforting news comes before the weather: i Next days They really are Worse Much of our country, after a very short period of time, will have to deal with it again Storm winds, heavy rain and low altitude snow That They will then be at least charged with rage Friday, December 3rd.

So the last month of 2021 is definitely opening up in the name of weather Winter Saw Bad weather Expected and already the weather is very windy and bright. Not to mention the rain and snow that will affect the weather for a few more days.

On the other hand, on a general scale, there is a shortage of high pressure numbers capable of restoring some atmospheric calm and in its absence, Cold bad weather The North Atlantic manifests itself completely unhindered.

Until then let’s see how time goes Friday.

After the first diseases already expected Wednesday 1 December Due to a new disturbance, here is the day Thursday 2 Are destined to pass under the sign Bad weather In many parts of the country.

From morning A dense carpet of clouds surrounds most of the area North East, In Center, தி Sardinia And this Campania. These areas will receive heavy rainfall over the county and strong thunderstorms in the Tyrrhenian region, especially along the coast. Tuscan e Lazio.

There will be no shortage Snowfall Even at low altitudes in the eastern alpine reliefs (700-800m) And at higher altitudes in the Apennines. One in the central-north Name Fall around 1200 m When it is above i 1400 m In the southern one.

But bad weather will continue throughout the day and will always be borne by the same areas with strong risk Temporary e Storms On top of that Lazio And inside Campania. It will be better in other places, especially on Northwest And in the rest South There you can enjoy a few hours of sunshine.

So we’ll come earlier Weekend When the atmosphere does not want to be completely calm again. The weather will once again be turbulent, with little sunshine returning north on Friday morning. Center–South However it will improve on the Tyrrhenian side. Rain e Temporary So they will insist on the side Adriatico And in all southern regions. More focus Name It sometimes falls abundantly in the central Apennine segments, thanks to the further entry of cold air at higher altitudes there. Friday 3Snowfall will decrease again in the central regions reaching up to 500/600 meters in Abruzzo And Molise. But in the South, there will be more than 1 white woman200 meters.

It will be a pioneer Weekend Still swaying and often forcing us to hold an umbrella in hand.