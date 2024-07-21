Weather, the end of great heat and thunderstorms. Giuliachi Announces Breakthrough: How Long Will It Last?

The heat is on its last leg in Italy. Colonel Mario Giuliaci analyzes the weather forecast for the next few days and explains how temperatures will now be high this weekend, with a turning point imminent. “Sunday July 21 – explains the meteorologist – will still be very hot, especially in the central-south, and all this despite the formation of numerous storms in the northwest and in Tuscany in the evening. . However, the new Atlantic currents will initially be very difficult to enter our peninsula. Monday 22 and Tuesday the 23rd, relatively cold air will blow across much of Italy and cause the first significant drop in temperatures, which will drop closer to normal values. In short, the beginning of the week will give us more tolerable heat, thanks to a simultaneous reduction in humidity”.

on the site meteogiuliacci.it An in-depth analysis of next week’s weather continues: “Between Wednesday 24th and Thursday 25th another nucleus of Atlantic air, relatively cool, will descend on the entire peninsula and cause a further drop in temperatures, even in many areas. Slightly below the seasonal average. This is the result of this long and intense heat wave. will be a clear and definitive end to the tide.”

But how long does it last out of heat? “The weekend of July 27-28, mostly sunny weather and normal heat, but it is likely that the temperature and sultriness will rise again in the last days of the month”, predicted Giuliacci.