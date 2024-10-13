Weather Temperature – Mostly above average up to 30°C. Here are the expected values ​​for the next few days. Maps « 3B Weather

Time to study

The temperature rises

return Atlantic currents and the Anticyclonic bracket This will give us a summary October They will decide on a general Increase in temperature. Very mild values ​​over the next few days, sometimes even midsummer, will affect parts of the Mid-South and North, bringing us back up. Above average. Rain will gradually return to average values ​​in the second half of the week. So let’s see what we should expect. comparison is made with Average 2°C for ten October days It gives these maximum values ​​for different parts of the peninsula.

Maximum temperature (average of 2nd ten days of October)

Temperature Monday: The north is more consistent with periods of maximum temperature slightly above average, except in Emilia Romagna. The rest of the peninsula is above average with a peak of 28 degrees Celsius in the islands.

Maximum temperature on Monday

Temperatures are Tuesday: Increasing everywhere, more sensitive in south and islands. Above 30°C is possible, especially in Sardinia. Only Liguria on average.

Maximum temperature on Tuesday

Temperature on Wednesday: slightly lower in the north-west, which is within average, and still above average in other areas, up to 6/7°C in Sardinia.

Maximum temperature on Wednesday

Temperature Thursday: North returns to average except for Emilia Romagna, which is above average. The rest of the peninsula was slightly below average compared to Wednesday.

Maximum temperature on Thursday

Next days: Decreases in the center and south but many areas remain above average.

