Weather Temperature – Mostly above average up to 30°C. Here are the expected values ​​for the next few days. Maps « 3B Weather

return Atlantic currents and the Anticyclonic bracket This will give us a summary October They will decide on a general Increase in temperature. Very mild values over the next few days, sometimes even midsummer, will affect parts of the Mid-South and North, bringing us back up. Above average. Rain will gradually return to average values in the second half of the week. So let’s see what we should expect. comparison is made with Average 2°C for ten October days It gives these maximum values for different parts of the peninsula.
Temperature Monday: The north is more consistent with periods of maximum temperature slightly above average, except in Emilia Romagna. The rest of the peninsula is above average with a peak of 28 degrees Celsius in the islands.
Temperatures are Tuesday: Increasing everywhere, more sensitive in south and islands. Above 30°C is possible, especially in Sardinia. Only Liguria on average.
Temperature on Wednesday: slightly lower in the north-west, which is within average, and still above average in other areas, up to 6/7°C in Sardinia.
Temperature Thursday: North returns to average except for Emilia Romagna, which is above average. The rest of the peninsula was slightly below average compared to Wednesday.
Next days: Decreases in the center and south but many areas remain above average.
