May 28, 2022

Weather report. Switzerland, Part of glacier collapses off Grand Campin, kills 3B Meteo

Grand Combine viewed from the Italian side
At 6.20am this morning some Xeroxes broke and scattered from the plateau du Déjeuner area at an altitude of 3400 meters. Grant Joint And They attacked about fifteen people, wounding at least three or four. Grand Combine is a mountain that reaches 4314 meters and is located entirely in the Swiss province of Valais, although it is completely visible from the Aston Valley base. Probably caused the collapse Especially the high temperature for the last few days. Seven Swiss helicopters from Air Colciers, Air Germat and Rega are operating on the site, authorized to intervene with SAV (Alpine Rescue Valdostano).

Two victims and nine injured – Unfortunately, two people were killed and nine were injured in the crash, two of them in critical condition. A 40-year-old French woman and a 65-year-old Spanish woman have died. In total, 17 climbers were on site in several groups.

