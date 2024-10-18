Weather report. Severe bad weather in more than half of Italy with thunderstorms, storms and various hydraulic and hydro-geological problems. Situation and predictions

Time to study

Italian Weather News

The situation is 8 am. The center of the vortex, which was located between France and the Iberian Peninsula yesterday, slowly moved towards the Mediterranean and recently reached the Gulf of Lion. The resulting chaos has affected much of Italy Numerous and even violent events. As a result, the bad weather did not affect only a part of the northern regions, as happened in the north-west until yesterday, but It extended to the central regions and was also intense on the Tyrrhenian side. In a less organized way, events spread across southern Italy, including Sicily. At the same time, the front intensified its effects in the northeastern regions, with heavy rains in Triveneto.

Heavy rain in northwest. Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta woke up to heavy and widespread rain 270mm peaks in the valleys of Turin. Several waterways, including the Stura in the Lanzo valleys, overflowed, exceeding the warning level. Rivers also overflowed in the lower Piedmont with Corsaglia exceeding the warning threshold in the Cuneo region, as well as Anza reaching the warning threshold of 1.51 meters in Verbano. Heavy rainfall in the Aosta Valley, especially in the south-eastern sector.

Liguria, fresh rain and thunderstorms. During the night, fresh rain and thunderstorms hit Liguria, already hit hard by yesterday’s heavy downpours. After the Genoese Yesterday evening bad weather converged on La Spezia, Significantly increased the trend of flow beyond the danger threshold, which is when the flow decreases at night. Showers and thunderstorms are determined Raising water levels in Ponte, The Empire breached the defenses inland of Imperia, Senta in Alpenga, Aroscia inland of Alassio. However, in the last few hours, the rain has decreased significantly in western Liguria.

In Tuscany, flooding and nighttime are a critical issue. A strong storm hit the eastern Ligurian region yesterday evening, continuing to Tuscany and Lazio. Precisely in Tuscany the events took their maximum intensity and caused difficulties and hydro-geological criticisms on Thursday evening. Station closed at Siena per flood, the rails were completely submerged. Critical complications occurred in the evening-night in the Venturina termIn the Livorno area, rivers of water and mud covered many streets, basements and floors. A pensioner in the hamlet of Cafaggio drowned in the flood tide but saved himself by clinging to a road sign while waiting for help.

In Valdicecina The mayor of Montecatici, Francesco Auriemma, announced through his Facebook channel: – The bridge over the Cecina in Ponteginori is closed, the road called ‘la Cinquantina’, towards Ponteginori, is closed. To descend from Querceto, use the road descending into Val di Sterza, but with caution. Sterza is back above the Campo dei Gotti bridge and the road remains closed. As water has occupied all the space up to the asphalt, the footpath that allows access to the local road of the provincial road, Sassa – Kassel, is impassable. I signed the order to close the schools today at 6:00. As the traffic situation is constantly changing, those who need to move urgently or in excess should call 112 for useful information. Again, we check the state of the critical situation. For any reports, please feel free to contact me or the councilors and advisors. Use maximum caution and focus on the highest level –

At Pomeranz the Cesina River overflowed and Canoa was flooded. State Route 68 is flooded and closed at the Montegemoli Cerreto intersection. Boards closed on Possera and Cornia, Larderello and Montecerboli flooding in the Rimembranza del Madonnino park, further landslides by landslides, other landslides more or less on all roads worsened Serrazzano after the landslide – opens and writes on Facebook Savioli permanently appoints the COI in the space, the city council and Enthusiastic technicians and workers from Union Montana, Anpas volunteers, firefighters, carabinieri, municipal administrators are on continuous patrol in the vast municipal territory of Pomeranz”. Recorded in the early hours of the morning. Landslide in 439, the bridge of Droza flooded, blocking traffic from Libiano and Micciano (source Paisa today)

Rain and thunderstorms in Lazio and Campania. The same front that covered the Rome area reached Lazio and then Campania with almost 30 mm of rainfall accumulation south of the capital. Early today, thunderstorms hit Naples, with 30mm of rain falling quickly in Procida.

Heavy rain in northeast. At the same time, the rains have been extended forward to the North-Eastern parts where it has intensified significantly since yesterday evening. Heavy rains mainly affect Trentino, Upper Veneto and Friuli Vigo, reaching up to 90 mm of rain accumulation in the Upper Treviso area.

Weather for the next hour. Al Nord Bad weather will ease in the afternoon in the north-west and mid-south of the Po Valley, while rain and showers will persist in the Alps and above all Friuli VG (they will be very intense), although gradually easing . Variation also in Liguria by dampening rainfall. In the evening, a few more showers fell in the Piedmont. Al Center Rain and thunderstorms in the Tyrrhenian region, but Umbria and the interior of the Adriatic, although still weak. Improving with clear spells in Tuscany from the afternoon, rain persists in Lazio, especially in southern areas. Dry on the Adriatic coast. Al Suth Rain and thunderstorms in the Tyrrhenian regions and Sicily, strengthening in the evening in the western parts of the island; Greater variability on the Adriatic side. In Sardinia Contrast with some rain alternating with clear writing. Enter the section for all details Italy weather.

