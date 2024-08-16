Weather: Not too hot until the end of August?

Temperatures will drop in every corner of Italy within 36-48 hours, thanks to the arrival of the summer’s first real disturbances. A particularly well-organized low pressure system is poised to remove the African heat from the entire country, and this time the weather looks certain for summer (which ends on August 31).

Mercury column A minimum of 10 degrees Celsius will drop between Sunday and MondayBringing the temperature to average or a few degrees below. In fact, the temperature anomalies predicted between August 19 and 24 show that Italy is completely free from excessive heat, in fact a pale blue appears in the south, indicating slightly below average temperatures over the 5 days.

The anticyclone will return to expand towards the Mediterranean from August 24, but this time it will likely be a gentle Azores anticyclone rather than the typical tropical North African terminal. Temperatures are expected to rise in the last week of the month, but it seems unlikely that they will reach the extreme values ​​recorded in the past few weeks.

The most significant discrepancies, From 25th to 30th AugustExpected in Eastern Europe. In Italy, we see anomalies of approximately +2/+4 °C above the period average, which is far from the current anomalies.

However, this trend requires confirmation, since various hypotheses include a further persistence of the Atlantic flows, which may particularly touch northern and central Italy, resulting in new temperature changes.