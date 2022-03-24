Weather forecast. The Arctic will sink in Europe at the end of March, and finally rain in northern Italy. This is what happens 3B Meteo

Study time

Bad weather arrives in Italy in late March and early April

At the end of March with heavy rains throughout Italy – Important news for the end of the month, with The rain may come again Even one of the thirsty areas of northern Italy Unprecedented drought. There will be displacement to change the destiny of circulation at the European level Polar vortex stratosphere towards cSiberian WardIt will be placed at the tropospheric height A great depression To do Cool team On Parents Sea. West of this depression, then The Scandinavian sector and Central Europe They will start pouring Cold air masses of the Arctic Matrix The sea that converges in Western Europe with the temperate winds of Atlantic descent.

These are Classic conditions for bad weather Capable of carrying one or more secondary loops in the Mediterranean Heavy rain across Italy. We have some tips for change Weekend But it will not be decisive, it is real Breakthrough It has to happen Around Wednesday-Thursday New week and may last until Friday, April 1st. As stated in it Modeling predictions That would be a phase 2-3 days Are included Good opportunities It is raining all over our area. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post It should rain in the north too. This time. Nothing more can be said as the temporary distance is still high General structure it We have provided for you. In the next update, we will be able to know more accurately where and how much rain will fall.

