weather forecast. Summer is so hot, what’s the connection to La Niña? « 3B Weather

Does Nina affect forbidden styles?

Extreme temperatures have intensified over the past few decades Its frequency is expected to increase in the future due to global warming. According to science, some temperature events are unlikely to occur without human influence. However, the extreme summer temperature differences over shorter periods are closely related to the atmospheric atmospheric circulation.

Among the questions being asked is what role the multi-year La Niña will play Which is almost certain to dominate the tropical cycle for the third year in a row. In the summer when La Niña develops, the Northern Hemisphere experiences a greater simultaneous blockage than it does in El Niño.

In the summer when La Nina develops, more blockages prevail than El Nino

The pattern calls Circum Global Teleconnection (CGT) It is one of the patterns of interannual discrepancy in the northern hemisphere suggested by Ding and Wang (2005). This pattern is characterized by more persistent anticyclones due to the blocking state and this influences the temperature extremes, in turn influenced by the underlying global warming trend. CGT shows maximum temperatures in North America, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, as well as Northeast Asia.

Ambient global communication pattern

CGT is associated with the Asian monsoon through the evolution of Rossby waves Affect peaceful trading and North America. Deng and Wang argue that the Indian monsoon acts as a driver, linking Enso and CGT. The only difference from this summer (photo below) is the maximum anti-blockade imposed on the Mediterranean. This can be attached to the Iberian cut through the superheated air masses; This will be part of the summer circulation adjustment in the Euro-Atlantic sector As we explained here.

The situation in the summer of 2022

compared to 2003. The current season shares with 2003 the presence of the strong West African monsoon (WAM). The year 2003 shows that El Nino is on the decline with a tendency toward neutrality during the summer, and the 2003 ITCZ ​​on a different Atlantic cycle was well above average compared to the current cycle.

More active monsoon as in 2003

However, one of the deep convection centers in the Sahel seems to play a role in the development of the global quasi-ocean communication network in the Euro-Asian sector. As shown here.

Deep convection over the Sahel

