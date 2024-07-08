Weather Forecast. Since June 13. Another consecutive month of record global heat without an El Niño « 3B Meteo

reading time

1 minute and 47 seconds

Temperature anomaly June 2024

June 2024 is the 13th consecutive month with the highest average global temperature. Compared to similar months in previous years, making it the warmest June on record. Between May 2015 and July 2016, Earth experienced a streak of 15 consecutive months of record global temperatures. The data, initially estimated, has now been verified by Copernicus.which identified last June as the “warmest” June on record, with an anomaly of +0.67°C compared to the 1991-2020 average, exceeding the record set in June 2023 by +0.14°C. The global average temperature over the past 12 months is the highest on record, With +0.76°C above the 1991-2020 average and +1.64°C above the pre-industrial average.

This record-breaking streak began in June 2023, highlighting the continuation of the extreme heat trend. June 2024 was 1.5°C warmer than in the pre-industrial era, the twelfth month to exceed this threshold. In Europe, the most pronounced positive anomalies are in the southeast sector where the most intense heatwaves occurred.

This series of exceptional temperatures is the result of accompanying factors, namely temperature.Especially the interaction between human-induced climate change and the natural weather phenomenon “El Niño,” which helped push global temperatures to unprecedented levels. According to preliminary investigations, There is a 95% chance that 2024 will surpass 2023 as the warmest year since records began.Global surface temperature in the mid-nineteenth century.

El Niño is over and we are now in a neutral state in the tropical Pacific. We have to wait for a La Niña to arrive before we can assume that this long streak of record-breaking months could be broken. The global oceans have already broken their own record with more than 460 consecutive days of high temperatures.

It is important to emphasize that the above relates to the average of the entire globe and not to individual parts, which can also show negative anomalies such as central western Canada, western Europe, some parts of Asia and part of South America.

Follow @3BMeteo on Twitter