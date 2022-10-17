weather forecast; In the following hours, the Autobrata biz is underway, but something goes wrong in some areas; Reasons »ILMETEO.it

weather forecast; In the following hours, the Autobrata biz is underway, but something goes wrong in some areas; Reasons

High pressure and lots of salt, but not for everyoneAn October encore of sorts is coming Although things are a little different in some regions of our country.

A few days later, Autumn, given its due date, desperately tried to recover its dues in the Mediterranean, and now things were changing again. In fact, they have already changed Weekend passes under the banner of Good weather And temperature Generally officer Especially for central and southern regions.

This numerous and paradoxical bracket of warm stability, though destined to further assert itself, is seen in the convergence of the high pressure area of ​​African origin that now envelops much of the Mediterranean region.

In So we expect a mostly stable weather environment for the next few hours, practically summer extremes with additional and general increase in sun and temperature at the expense of the two main islands. In short, especially in these parts, autumn is still light years away.

But be careful, all that glitters is not gold. It is true that more pressure will engulf the entire country, but it is equally true Something will go wrong in some regions. Warm air rising from the Saharan lands, fed with high pressure, crosses the Marais Nostrum, causing water vapor to rise and become more humid. It is this warm but very humid air that, as has already happened in the first part of this day, causes cloud cover to spread over the Upper Tyrrhenian Sea and especially in the north between the Western Piedmont and the Ligurian Pontene. They will not be sunny for a few hours and brief episodes of drizzle should be excluded.

This will end the weekend, so in the name of almost clear skies in the southern parts, scattered clouds between most of the center and Lazio, Tuscany and many parts of the north.