Weather forecast. Extreme cold for November with anticyclone recorded on Alaska, USA « 3B Meteo

November is very cold

Below-average temperatures affect much of the US and Canada As a result of the massive influx of cold air of recent arctic origin. Compared to the climate, the values ​​are 15-16 degrees Celsius below the average, and many temperature records are likely to be broken. Temperatures were below freezing on Wednesday across much of the Midwest and the Northern Plains across much of the Great Lakes. According to meteorologist Federico Brescia, The US and Canada will remain frozen Sunday and beyond.

According to the extreme forecast index, this cold break-in is statistically significant Because the temperature values ​​for the month of November are very unusual or extreme.

Unusually cold temperatures for this period in the USA

Three feet of snow will fall across the Great Lakes over the next few days through Sunday Close to Buffalo and Watertown via Lake Effect. Lake Erie, whose surface temperature is above 10°C, is dominated by a much colder lake at higher elevations. The discrepancies are greater with a superadiabatic thermodynamic profile; Cumulus formations line up, releasing moisture and moisture from the lake on the opposite shore. A similar mechanism is developing in Lake Ontario. It may have been one of the most severe blizzards in US history.

They are the result of a powerful front forming over Alaska. A record for extension but also achieved for geopotential at 500 hPa; A height of 500hpa is expected to exceed 5700m, while the recorded ground pressure is 1060hPa over the Yukon. Pressure difference between Alaska and Hawaii, described‘East Pacific Oscillation,’ is close to an all-time negative value.

Echoes record over Alaska

