Weather Easter and Easter Monday, before the cold with rain and thunder in one part of the peninsula, here’s what the weather will be like. Latest Updates «3B Meteo

Study time

1 minute, 10 seconds

Easter and Easter Monday, coming before a cold. Here is the latest news

Here we areEvolution of time Easter Sunday and Holy Monday Easter Monday is enriched New details. The situation is clear, A cold front of Scandinavian descent Will put An End to Anticyclonic Dominance Wiping the hot air along with all the desert sand of Easter week would have come but not brought to Italy Rain, thunderstormsI, maybe even Sleet And a significant drop in temperature.

Weather Forecast Easter and Easter Monday 2022, weather forecast evolution

The transport of obstacles must take place Between Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday So by Easter he must have already brought the Mid-North Instability only in the main islands and the extreme south. This The Almost definite answer As part of mathematical models, a Partially unstable Easter In the southern and main islands Twenty dissertations by Craigel And The temperature drops. For Easter Monday We expect a natural continuum of this evolution, so we can be in meaning Some disruption AttachedCold rush It mainly affects the lower Adriatic and southern Apennines In an environment that is often sunny Although on the peninsula Windy and very cold, Especially in the south, we now have to wait and better define the conditions that are most dangerous for two days. Always follow us

Also become a meteor reporter and report the weather in your area. It’s very simple: click here to learn how Meteorologist.

In this article we will look at some tips on how lightning can be more dangerous than you think, what they attract and how to avoid the dangers >> Here.

Follow 3BMeteo on Twitter