Weather: Beware of fog, even thick and pollutants to the stars, this is the place

In the coming days, fog and pollutants will skyrocket

Back fog and polluted air: start a anti vortex phaseEven if it does not last long important consequences On the one hand air quality In the flat and valley areas especially in northern Italy. Fog and thermal fluctuations In the reinforcement in the coming days in favor of a higher concentrations Fine dust and polluting gases such as carbon monoxide from heating systems or sulfur dioxide (SO2) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) from vehicle exhaust. So let’s see details of the worst days and the worst affected areas.

Wednesday morning – PM10 and PM2.5 are very high on valpadana Midwest up to 100/150 µg/m3, medium-high in the Eastern sector up to 80/100 µg/m3. moderate polluting gases With no more than 1000 mcg/m3 and NO2 not more than 60 mcg. Higher values ​​at night. Low values ​​in the rest of the peninsula.

PM10 Wednesday morning

Thursday morning – PM10 and PM2.5 are in further increases throughout Valpadana again especially between Piedmont, Lombardy and Emilia even above 150 mcg per cubic metre. The stable carbon dioxide is not more than 1000 mcg/m3 and NO2 is not more than 40 mcg. Higher values ​​at night. Low concentrations in the rest of the peninsula.

PM10 Thursday morning

Friday morning: Maximum concentrations are always in Valpadana but all diminished, PM10 and PM2.5 down to 80/100 micrograms per cubic meter. As CO decreased carbon monoxide does not exceed 600 μg and SO2 does not exceed 40 μg. More drops over the weekend. Low concentrations in the rest of the peninsula. For all the details, see the more detailed maps in this section.

