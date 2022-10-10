Weather alert in Tuscany – rain and thunderstorms – Livorno Grosseto » Tuscany weather

Tuscan weather alert. In the context of the deterioration that we expect from this evening, as communicated earlier, we highlight overcast bodies associated with precipitation especially on the sea in front of the provinces of Livorno and Grosseto, where storms develop westward on the Sardinian Sea.

In the next few hours, it will witness a gradual deterioration with the arrival of the first precipitation also on Tuscany starting from the coastal sector: at first the coast and the archipelago will be the most affected by the scattered rains.

During the night, thunderstorm cells can form most easily in Elba and near the coasts of Livorno and Grosseto.

Thunderstorms that we will find infrequently tomorrow especially over the entire south-central region.

Alert, the Tuscany Weather Alert has been issued with a yellow symbol due to severe weather and hydrogeological hazards.

As usual, we leave you the official reference link.

We will follow the evolution of living phenomena.

