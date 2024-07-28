Weather Alert, Hurricane Kirsty is a bombshell of bad weather in Europe: 5 countries on alert

meteoweb

he is called “ChristieThe Atlantic storm is intensifying in Eastern Europe and causing very bad weather in these hours. Germania H Polandand quickly extends towards me. Baltic StatesBut the weather development is worrying over the next few hours: between tonight and tomorrow, in fact, this disturbance will develop into a real disturbance. extratropical cyclone Which will deepen to 990hPa Low pressure, a very rare occurrence in the height of summer.

The storm will hit very hard today, in the afternoon and evening. Lithuania H Latvia Locations of heavy rain: A Rigacapital of Latvia, maximum alert fort bad weather Arrival. Bad weather will also affectEstonia.

tomorrow, Monday, July 29It will be the worst day for the fury caused by the storm, which will continue to hit the Baltic states and also extend to Russia H BelarusIn addition to heavy rain, we will also face strong winds: the damage will be very serious.

The bad weather will continue throughout the day, with heavy rain in the morning but also strong thunderstorms in the afternoon and strong winds throughout the day.

As we can see from the same maps, on Monday afternoon another Atlantic hurricane will approach Europe from the south/west bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms in Portugal And in Spain North/West, in GaliciaHere too we will witness strong phenomena accompanied by cloudbursts and hailstorms, which will then continue throughout the day. Tuesday, July 30.





