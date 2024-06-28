Weather Alert, Estofix Very Heavy Alert for Saturday 29th

A violent and widespread cyclone will hit Europe in the next few days, generating the risk of serious flooding in Spain and France. Italy is also at risk of extreme weather. From this evening and then tomorrow, Friday 28 June, severe weather will hit several European states, but the attention of meteorologists is already focused on Saturday. June 29a day that will be characterized by heavy rain and cold. We are in We have already sounded the alarm on MeteoWeb. And he did the same thing Estofex (European Storm Forecast Experiment) suggesting the seriousness of the situation that will develop.

Estofex has issued a warning of Level 2 to France Eastern, Germania midwestern, Swiss H Italy Northwest mainly to Destructive wind gusts H Large or very large hailstones.

And Level 1 It has been issued for northern Spain, France, Belgium and northern Germany due to violent winds, large hail and heavy rain.

And Level 1 It was issued for Finland and northern Russia due to violent winds and tornadoes.

And Level 1 It was released to the Caucasus mainly for the big cold.

France, Germany, Switzerland, Northwest Italy

Estofex warns of the possibility of severe regional weather, especially in areas below level 2. A severe short-wave low is expected to break away from northeastern Spain on Saturday morning and move across southern France and into Germany, weakening and weakening. Ahead of the short-wave, a undulating frontal boundary will extend from France into Germany and southern Poland. As the low passes through the region, the frontal system will move northeastward, crossing the region by Sunday morning.

In the warm sector, a column of strong mid-tropospheric retreat rates will develop across the Alps and cover eastern France, Switzerland and southwestern Germany. With a low moisture level locally exceeding 14 g/kg, large CAPE profiles with MLCAPE values ​​between 2 and 4.5 kJ/kg are expected. Strong vertical wind shear will overlap with high CAPE, with significant wind shear at 0-6 km between 20 and 30 m/s and wind shear at 0-3 km between 15 and 25 m/s.

In this environment – ​​according to Estovix reports – it is likely to happen. Severe and well-organized stormsof between it Giant snow storm H Echoes of the bowWith threats Very large hailstones and damaging wind gusts. Storm coverage will increase rapidly around 5 p.m. ET. Given the strong impact, widespread storms are likely, especially in a band extending from eastern France through western Switzerland to western Germany. Here, a Level 3 may be required in the upcoming Estofex forecast for a range of severe to extremely severe wind gusts. A more isolated convective mode will be possible in Northern ItalyWhich will be far from the strongest lift, says Estofix, which will announce more details in subsequent bulletins that will be issued.



