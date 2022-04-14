April 14, 2022

Weapons for Ukraine, Pentagon: "Ready in a week". The Kremlin told the United States: "If you continue to arm Kiev, you do not want peace."

New weapons must be delivered to Ukraine from the United States: “within a week – Pentagon spokesman John Kirby promises CNN – then Kiev’s forces will carry them east of the country.” Yesterday April 13, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zhelensky He reiterated his appeal to the West to provide Ukraine with more effective weapons. In an intervention Video In English, Zhelensky had made an actual list of the most urgent weapons to face the Russians at Donbass. The appeal was closely followed by the US President Joe BidenIn the meantime who was preparing Seventh set Military assistance to Ukraine with an increase of $ 800 million. According to the Kremlin, a move to unravel America’s real tactics today would prove that they have no intention of “promoting peace and stability on the European continent” as long as it continues to supply arms to Ukraine. According to the DOS agency, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called on the United States to “encourage Ukraine to meet the conditions set out most clearly by Russia.”

