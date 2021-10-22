We should never underestimate the signals our bodies send from time to time. When we are not feeling well, the cause may be just a passing inconvenience, but it can also be a serious matter.

For this reason, let’s not ignore our health but call a doctor. He will be able to show us the analyzes that need to be done, so as to understand the reasons for the malaise. Moreover, he will be able to prescribe the best treatments in case we are diagnosed with a pathology.

Today we are delving into one particular symptom that we can underestimate and simply view as a sign of exhaustion. However, he may be hiding something worse. In fact, weakness of the legs and arms can be a symptom of this serious disease. Let’s see what it is about.

rare pathology

We refer to the syndrome Guyanese. This is a rare disease that affects one in every hundred thousand people, according to the Istituto Superiore di Sanità. This syndrome attacks the peripheral nerves, that is, those that connect the brain to the rest of the body. It is an autoimmune disorder, in which the immune system mistakenly attacks nerve fibers in the body. This syndrome is named after Georges Gillan and Jean Alexandre Barry, the two French neurologists who first described its symptoms.

It is not yet clear what is the cause of this syndrome, but it can appear especially after infection. A special association has been observed with respiratory or gastrointestinal infection or influenza A virus infection. This syndrome is not contagious.

Weak legs and arms can be a symptom of this serious disease

The first symptoms of Guillain-Barré syndrome may be weakness in the lower extremities and then the upper extremities. Then it can worsen, eventually paralyzing these extremities and then touching other bodily functions. Therefore, breathing, swallowing, and speaking may be more difficult. Usually, symptoms worsen in the first few weeks and then reach stability. In the worst case, you can risk your life.

With proper treatments, recovery is still possible within two months, in non-severe cases. However, for the worst syndromes, it can take months, and its effects can last for years.

Our advice, in case of joint weakness, is to avoid self-diagnosis altogether. It will be the doctor who will understand whether our condition is temporary or associated with a more serious disease. The main thing is to try to understand the triggers of the malaise in time, so as to act as quickly as possible.

