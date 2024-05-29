Weak EU stock markets, rising expectations due to inflation. The International Monetary Fund raises its forecast for China’s GDP

Listen to the audio version of the article

(El Sol 24 Raw Radiocor) – In the first part of the course European stock exchanges It is weak, affected by the mixed close recorded the previous day on Wall Street and the decline in the performance of Asian markets, with Tokyo losing about 0.8%. Investors are cautious as they await European and US inflation data scheduled for release on Friday, which will be crucial for monetary policies. But economists are almost certain of that The European Central Bank will cut interest rates next week Interesting, while the Fed will take time.

Meanwhile, in the afternoon German inflation will be announced in the second reading, preceded by mortgage applications in the United States. Followed by the Richmond Fed, Dallas Fed and weekly crude oil inventories. All this on the eve of US GDP. While waiting, they advance at a slow pace FTSE MIB indicator Milano, CAC 40 Paris, DAX 40 frankfurt,Ibex 35 In Madrid, l.Ex Amsterdam and FT-C100 from London.

Waiting for the European Central Bank’s options on interest rates

Operators also have their eyes on the ECB meeting on June 5-6, when the Euro Tower could go ahead with a first interest rate cut as well in light of inflation estimates on the Old Continent falling to 2.9% (from 3% in March). For the next 12 months. Not to mention, key data on the direction of consumer prices on both sides of the Atlantic will arrive next Friday, which will be crucial for forecasting central banks’ choices, given that the Fed looks increasingly cooler on the easing thesis. Brief.

MPS and Iveco are in the queue, the banks are holding out

At Piazza Affari, it went well Banka MPs , recording an initial decrease of 3% and then reducing it. The shares were affected by the news that the examining magistrate in Milan, Teresa De Pascal, requested the opening of investigations related to the financial statements of 2016 and 2017, with the premise of gross fraud against the state for the precautionary recapitalization of $5.4 billion. It was implemented in 2017. It is a hypothesis that the Public Prosecution had previously requested to be rejected. But other banks are defending their positions unicredit It rises modestly. In the spotlight Telecom Italia On the day the Board of Directors was invited to examine the first quarter numbers. In the format IVECO Group .

The euro moved slightly above $1.08, and oil rose

On the exchange rate front, the euro is worth $1.0857 (previously at 1.0875) and is trading at 170.5 yen (170.67), while the dollar is trading at 157 yen (156.93). Gas is at €34.1 per MWh (+1.68%) while the value of crude oil is rising: July WTI is trading at $80.2 per barrel (+0.46%) and North Sea Brent at $84.55 per barrel (+0.3%) . %).