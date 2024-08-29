“We will demand the account” – Quotidiano





The planned concert of the musical group in the Valley of the Temples in Agrigento is already sparking debate The journey And not just for winter wear. But this time it’s politics that’s angry. In particular, I’m confused about the party. Anthony BarbagalloThe secretary of the Democratic Party in Sicily, who said that closing the park on September 31 and 1 for the Midsummer Christmas party “leaves us in a state of confusion about the costs, the methods of organization and allocation, but also about the timing that has been set.” “It is not in any way agreed upon taking into account the real factors.”

Trio parties The journey It will also be broadcast on Canale 5 and on PBS (Public Broadcasting Service) throughout the United States of America from the end of November and throughout 2025. For the Democrats, “after the sad years of the loss of Ampelia and Cannes, still under the magnifying glass, there was a need to reverse the trend starting from an objective assessment of the adequacy of the amounts and from a serious multi-year planning of the communications activity on the island,” says Barbagallo with great severity, whose double concert is part of a tourism promotion program.Agrigento Capital of Culture 2025“It is funded 1.2 millionOf which 900,000 euros came from the Sicilian region and 300,000 euros from the national government. As Schiffani himself stated on the Sicilian region’s website.”

Marka Germany is already grouchy “Moreover,” he adds, “in the decisions to commit the amounts, reference was made to a procedure that began as early as July 2024, but nothing was communicated to the tour guides, causing them great inconvenience and interruption of their work.” “Work activity in the entire season, because on August 31 and September 1, the park will be closed to visits,” continues the Democratic Secretary, since the obvious transport problems upstream have been solved to make Sicily truly accessible to international tourism.

Barbagallo is keen to make it clear that things do not end here, and that “the Sicilian Democratic Party – he concludes – will demand that these expenses be accounted for in all offices to protect the image of Sicily and the health and good functioning of the country.” Public administration. And he thought about responding to the criticisms of the democrats. Marcelo CarusoRegional Coordinator for Forza Italia “It is therefore unpleasant to note that the opposition has once again chosen to make a sterile debate an end in itself, demonstrating that it does not have the capacity to look beyond the party’s boundaries and instead aims to achieve the good of our society. “It is not clear – continues the Italian exponent – ​​what is the purpose of the debate on events, such as the two Il Volo concerts, which promise to be of a very high cultural level, with an extraordinary impact on the country’s image. The tourist promotion of the Valley of the Temples, the cultural capital of Agrigento and all of Sicily.”

Indeed, for Blue “on this as on other occasions, it was useful for the opposition to appear. True corporate culture“For a real ability to join the work of the government in promoting our island and its exceptional artistic and cultural beauty,” he adds. “Unfortunately this was not the case, but – concludes Caruso – we will get over it, because millions of spectators in Italy and around the world will witness these extraordinary shows, as already happened for similar events in Jerusalem in 2022 and in Matera in 2019, confirming the good choices made by the Council and President Schifani.”