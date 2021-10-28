October 29, 2021

We use a few aromatic autumn plants that can replace salt and relieve pain

We use a few aromatic autumn plants that can replace salt and relieve pain

October 28, 2021

Aromatic herbs are all those good-smelling plants that are used in the kitchen to enhance the flavor of food. But thanks to the essential oils contained in its leaves, it is also widely used in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic fields.

It is highly valued due to its special taste and healing properties. In fact, as mentioned in a previous article, Used to flavor meat and fish, this aromatic herb can control diabetes and triglycerides. In addition to, Everyone knows this aromatic plant and uses it in the kitchen, but few know that it is an excellent natural remedy for a stiff neck..

An aromatic plant with a delicious flavour

Today we at ProiezionidiBorsa want to talk about an aromatic plant with a very delicate flavor, which is often confused with thyme. We are referring to marjoram, a bushy herb with small leaves covered with a light down.

Marjoram is a very special plant because it loses its leaves during the colder months, but it does not die. She loves sunny places and is afraid of strong winds and frost during winter. It does not need a specific soil but prefers well-drained soil.

We use a few aromatic autumn plants that can replace salt and relieve pain

according to experts Marjoram has a myriad of beneficial and healing properties. In fact, we use a little fragrant autumn plant that can replace salt and relieve pain.

The essential oils of marjoram do an anti-inflammatory action, in fact they will be useful in case of joint problems (arthritis, arthrosis). In addition, eugenol will help soothe period pain and counteract digestive disorders.

See also  Fighting diabetes and bowel regulation can get easier with this jam

Of course, before taking personal initiatives, we recommend that you always contact your doctor, who will provide us with more information.

How is it used in the kitchen?

Marjoram is a mildly flavored plant that can be used fresh or dried. It is an excellent flavor for meat, fish, soups, and vegetables. In addition, marjoram or herbal tea may be useful in case of digestive problems.

We know that in order to protect our health, it would be very beneficial to reduce the amount of salt on a daily basis. Aromatic herbs (basil, marjoram, thyme, etc.) are products that our grandmothers have long used to replace salt, flavor traditional dishes and more. With its own taste, it does not cover the taste of food, but rather enhances it.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and is in no way a substitute for medical advice and/or the opinion of a specialist. Moreover, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or prescribing treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to request Always advise your doctor or specialist and read the warnings provided. Who is the”)

