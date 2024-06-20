We took money from you that we did not owe

we During the tax filing periodThrough which taxpayers learn about the deductions they are entitled to and the taxes they owe to the tax authorities. Therefore, all your documents related to deductible purchases and those related to your property must be submitted here.

The tax return can be submitted independently via Template 730 is pre-assembled Available online on the Revenue Agency website or by relying on your CAF or accountant. The start date for the 2024 advertising season is May 20, so you’ve already been able to submit your 730 for a month.

Today we talk about the Irpef refunds that many citizens have received in recent months: here it is Who will get the money in the coming months? And above all why.

Refunds from July 730

Many taxpayers who have already filed their tax returns are eagerly awaiting their refund. However, not everyone will actually get it in their July paychecks: that perk is just about who Submit the ad by May 31! This year, the previously compiled tax return became available online starting April 30, while everyone had to wait until May 20 to amend and submit it. Taxpayers thus had ten days available to modify and integrate their 730 aircraft and send them to the revenue agency: those who managed to do so by the end of May would receive AirBev refunds already in their July salaries.

There are six clearance slots From tax refund. Results of returns filed by May 21 must be submitted by June 15; June 29 for those filed between June 1 and 20; July 23 for applicants from June 21 to July 15; On September 15 for applicants from July 16 to August 31, and on September 30 for applicants from September 1 to 30.

How are refunds made?

Refunds can be paid on your tax return Directly on the payment slip or payment voucher From the pension. However, if Form 730 is filed without withholding tax, the credit will be refunded by the revenue agency.

Refunds are paid net of the portion of the credit actually used, so, even with Form 730, taxpayers can use that credit to pay other taxes.