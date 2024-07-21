“We, the powerful, don’t know how to do shit, we’re nobody. Only important people”: Francesco Ciofalo surprises everyone

Former Temptation Island Face Pierces Hypocrisy Veil on Fellow Influencers





“We influencers don’t know how to do shit. A lot of my peers don’t get it.” Francesco Ciofalo He shocks everyone with at least a rare awareness. The former contestant of seduction After his intervention that changed the color of his eyes, Island said what everyone thinks about influencers. Talking Barber Podcastthe influencer He expressed his opinion about his colleagues.Tearing away the veil of hypocrisy that characterizes many members of the category. He does this by recounting his experience in Venice, on the festival’s red carpet, where, he says, everyone thinks they are stars, “but the truth is that We influencers don’t know how to do shit..

“When I go to the Venice Film Festival, especially women, they all feel it, but they are invited to the red carpet just to bring the general public to a specialized event but my colleagues don’t understand it – explains Chiofalo -. They think they are invited there because they are important people and that is crazy, that is why I cannot move around a lot in my environment. Do they really think they are someone? We are nobody and we do not influence anyone“

A sincere comment, said spontaneously, as evidenced by the clip posted on TikTok, but undoubtedly Audience sectionbetween those who think like Chiofalo (“He really surprised me, he said something really reasonable,” one person comments) and those who instead side with the influencers or fall into that category and who wouldn’t take the ex’s words well in the face of temptation island.