Sunday, July 21, 2024
Search
Entertainment

“We, the powerful, don’t know how to do shit, we’re nobody. Only important people”: Francesco Ciofalo surprises everyone

By: Lorelei Reese

Date:

Former Temptation Island Face Pierces Hypocrisy Veil on Fellow Influencers


“We influencers don’t know how to do shit. A lot of my peers don’t get it.” Francesco Ciofalo He shocks everyone with at least a rare awareness. The former contestant of seduction After his intervention that changed the color of his eyes, Island said what everyone thinks about influencers. Talking Barber Podcastthe influencer He expressed his opinion about his colleagues.Tearing away the veil of hypocrisy that characterizes many members of the category. He does this by recounting his experience in Venice, on the festival’s red carpet, where, he says, everyone thinks they are stars, “but the truth is that We influencers don’t know how to do shit..

“When I go to the Venice Film Festival, especially women, they all feel it, but they are invited to the red carpet just to bring the general public to a specialized event but my colleagues don’t understand it – explains Chiofalo -. They think they are invited there because they are important people and that is crazy, that is why I cannot move around a lot in my environment. Do they really think they are someone? We are nobody and we do not influence anyone

A sincere comment, said spontaneously, as evidenced by the clip posted on TikTok, but undoubtedly Audience sectionbetween those who think like Chiofalo (“He really surprised me, he said something really reasonable,” one person comments) and those who instead side with the influencers or fall into that category and who wouldn’t take the ex’s words well in the face of temptation island.

See also  Challenge with Mara Vinier

@Talkingbarber Podcast Francesco Ciofalo: The influencers at the Venice Film Festival… between joy and vanity. #interview #podcastitalia #Nebert ♬ Original audio – @talkingbarberpodcast

Previous article
Deer Full Moon July 21

Popular

More like this

Deer Full Moon July 21

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
It will appear bigger, brighter, and yes, it will...

92,000 spectators for volleyball, a record for women’s sports: Football strikes

Mirabelle Hunt Mirabelle Hunt -

Because the sand at the bottom of the sea is moving.

Gerald Bax Gerald Bax -
A team of experts has noticed that tons of...

“Memory really does expire in October”

Samson Paul Samson Paul -

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

The latest

Deer Full Moon July 21

Science 0
It will appear bigger, brighter, and yes, it will...

92,000 spectators for volleyball, a record for women’s sports: Football strikes

Sport 0

Because the sand at the bottom of the sea is moving.

Tech 0
A team of experts has noticed that tons of...

© News Net Nebraska