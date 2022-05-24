We run together, the athletics meeting returns in Castelporziano

Solidarity, inclusion and friendship: these are the foundational values ​​of the sport and the message that Run Together in its second edition is promoting. The meeting takes place today at the headquarters of the Guardia di Finanza Sports Center in Castelporziano and is organized by Fiamme Gialle in collaboration with Athletica Vaticana and Fidal Lazio.

The champions of the event will be the Tokyo Paralympic champion Ambra Sabatini as the godmother and the third Cuban Andy Diaz, who since this year has amplified the leagues of athletes from all over the world training in Castelporziano, who recognized only yesterday in Castiglione with an extraordinary measure of 17.64 m the best world performance For this year in the trilogy.

There are many appointments that reflect the social purpose of the meeting. The youth activity of Lazio athletics, the protagonist, begins with the relay races for committees and athletics schools, then the school world comes with the relay races for institutes, then the Lazio Grand Prix of the championship. Guardia di Finanza, which will see, among others, representatives of the Regional Command and the Five Regional Commands of Lazio.

Subsequently, the embassies’ relays to the Holy See will be on track, with the personal start of the embassies of the United States, Belgium, Taiwan, Australia, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Croatia, Italy, Malaysia and Iraq competing with representatives of the San Marta Infirmary and the Astale Immigrant Center.

Finally, strengthening friendship will focus, like last year, on a diverse and precious audience of champions: from Rebibbia prison and Veletri prison, to the teams of handicapped children in the Special Olympics, and from the relays of the Roman organizers (Appia Run, Rome Ostia, Rome Marathon), to gentlemen, from Red Cross and USSI representatives, even the “institutional” teams of the municipality of X and the government team. An invitation-only auction is also scheduled.

Finally, the 2021 social report of Fiamme Gialle will be presented for the first time. A publication that organically compiles, along with a series of technical and organizational information, all the social and solidarity initiatives implemented in the past year.