March 6, 2022

"We gave more than 100% in double"

It was Lorenzo Mossetti’s Davis Cup singles dream debut, cementing the team spirit. “I thank Filippo for the trust and Lorenzo Sonego for supporting me anyway,” said Cararino. “I think hugs describe this group at best. We’re like a family and we’re getting more and more.”

“We had a meeting with Filippo since Wednesday and he warned me that my game could adapt well to this field, given the circumstances. He made it clear to me that I could enter the field.” Mussetti noted that the final decision on his appointment to the fifth singles wasn’t made until late last night. “I had enough time to metabolize,” he said. “I slept very well.”

In front of Norbert Gombus, he analyzed: “I played an excellent first set, and then in the tiebreak, he did everything to win it. But the hardest moment came in the third set, when I saw that I could not take and then came back. Luck turned on my side, but He usually also turns to the side of those who have the courage,” said enthusiastic Mussetti.

Cararino, who celebrated his 20th birthday in Bratislava on the eve of the preliminary match, showed great optimism. “I have perseverance, I earn confidence – he said -. Tomorrow I won’t have my voice, maybe not now. Maybe this is the best victory of my career, I can’t ask for anything better than that as a gift for my twenties. And this team context makes everything more beautiful. Everyone. He deserves this victory.”

