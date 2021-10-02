October 2, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

We Figured Out What Space Smells Like, You'd Never Guess It

We Figured Out What Space Smells Like, You’d Never Guess It

Karen Hines October 2, 2021 1 min read

final boundary space. Interstellar distances, void, glowing cores, desert planets, ice, stars, black holes. There must be a very strange and possibly very strong smell.

how do you know? One method, for example astronauts on the International Space Station used, is simply to smell the suits after exiting the space base and what they heard may sound surprising: a burnt steak.

AFP/Getty ImagesGetty Images

This is due to polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, molecules that are spread throughout the entire universe, elements that we also find in oil, coal and some foods. After all, the universe is filled with the constant burning of massive stars.

The scent of space is so distinctive that three years ago, NASA called Stephen Pearce of fragrance maker Omega Ingredients to recreate the scent to simulate training. “We’ve been making the smell of the moon lately,” Pierce says. The astronauts compared it to spent gunpowder.

However, our system, rich in carbon and poor in oxygen, has this pungent smell, but it is not certain that there may not be other smells that can be detected anywhere else.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and is imported into this page to help users provide their email address. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

See also  New cracks have been found on the International Space Station

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Next week, from Monday’s fall stage with TEMPORALS, CLOUDS and WIND. Updated forecast »ILMETEO.it

October 2, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Climate, does space save the earth? The importance of satellites

October 1, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

HOT African, returns with October weather

October 1, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

You can save your plants with this “thing” you’ll never think about

October 2, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

All the best-selling cars in the United States are on the same chart

October 2, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

“Which islands will disappear” Europe has flipped – Libero Quotidiano

October 2, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Emirates News Agency – Enthusiastic crowds flock to the first day of Expo 2020 Dubai

October 2, 2021 Lorelei Reese