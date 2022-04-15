It’s that time of year when we think about joining a gym. We asked about subscriptions and were close to choosing. But that little voice in our heads tells us to keep saving and using that money for something else. In the end we will do as usual, after two weeks we will succumb to one obligation or another.

So, to run for cover and get back in shape before summer, we’ll have to do it on our own. Exercising at home or outdoors to restore shape and tone the body. Especially on the buttocks, given the summer and tight clothes.

We can shape a saggy, flat butt and make it firmer and toned with this cheap item and some easy exercises.

We have already talked about how to reduce unpleasant people Flabby arms with bat effect. Today we will see how some simple exercises that everyone can do can help the muscles of the buttocks.

The accessory that can’t be missing

When exercising indoors or outdoors, we prefer not to use weights or other equipment. Body weight exercises are one of the most popular exercises for this too, you don’t need to go to the gym or spend money. But if we really want to get more noticeable results, we’re going to need a little help. An accessory to purchase is rubber. Very cheap, you can buy them online or in sports equipment stores. With a few euros our workouts will be more effective and we will have firmer buttocks in the summer.

The first exercise consists of abductions from a standing position, which will be repeated 15 times for each leg. The term seems incomprehensible, but it is a movement that moves a limb away from the midline of the body. Standing, legs slightly apart, insert the elastic band from below and place it just above the knees. Hands are on the hips, the torso is slightly bent forward, we knock the foot and raise the leg aside. Flexibility will create resistance, increase tension and the muscles will work better.

side step squat

The squat They are among the most popular and essential exercises for those who exercise in the gym. The same starting position, but this time the arms are in front of the torso and we are holding a bottle in our hands. Let’s bend over, keeping the back straight and squat normally. But instead of immediately repeating the same movement, we do another side step. Then we return to the starting position, and do a squat. We repeat 12 times, but it’s okay to start with 6.

Finally, a floor exercise. Belly under and arms crossed under the face. Still with the flexibility just above the knee, we raise the feet to form a right angle. We raise one leg and then the other without changing the angle of the knees. We repeat 15 times for each leg, or 10 if we are beginners.

In short, we can design the saggy and flat base thanks to an accessory that costs a maximum of 10 euros, which can help us. We repeat the series 3 times and do it at least once a week, we will see the results right away.

