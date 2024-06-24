“We are ready to beat Italy.”

The coach of the Azzurri’s opponents knows what awaits them: “We will try to remain calm and not fall into their game and prevent them from seizing it.”

everythingItaly Even a draw will be enough Croatia He is forced to win to continue the dream Euro 2024. The coach knows this well Zlatko DalicWho accuses his team on the eve of the Leipzig match. “We know very well our situation: we just have to win to avoid going home early. This is what we do not want, and we are ready. Every match is difficult, everyone is in good condition except Vida, who will not participate.” “It will be available,” said the Croatian Technical Commissioner.

Dalic added: “Spaletti is an excellent coach. I congratulate him on his successes: Italy only needs one point, and we will try not to let them do that – Dalic added – we will try to remain calm, not fall into their game and prevent them from doing so.” “To keep the matter in our hands, and not to give in to any football provocation, we are ready.”

“So far we have not played at our level,” the Croatian coach admitted. “Compared to Qatar, the problem is that we concede a lot of goals. We have conceded five goals already.” And again: “It is true that we have older players, but age does not matter. We are ready and focused on Italy. Tomorrow, with all honor, we will wear our national team’s shirt on the field.”

Kovacic: “Modric? Happy to be with us.”

Along with Dalic, the former Inter player Mateo Kovacic Who was asked about Luca Modrid’s possible final match. He said: “We are not thinking about that. We are happy to have him with us, but now we are only thinking about the match against Italy.” “There are old players, they are there, but the important thing is how we feel. In the first two games we did not show our value, but we have done that many times in the past and we hope to do it again tomorrow.” He added: “Everyone has his opinion, he can write what he wants, but for us it is always a great honor to wear this shirt.”

Kovacic will meet Spalletti And other old comradesInter“He is a coach I respect a lot. He has achieved amazing results and tomorrow we expect a great Italy. I will be happy to see many of my former teammates on the field tomorrow, especially Jorginho, who I played with for a long time.” Italy taught me a lot, tactically and defensively, I had three different coaches and they helped me a lot in my career: At that time I was not good at defending, and moving to Italy helped me. Lots to improve.”