We all have Whatsapp on our mobile, but few of them know how to use it to the fullest thanks to its functions unknown to many

For a decade now, technology has become an overwhelming part of our lives, through thick and thin. However, sometimes, even though we think we know how to use this tool, we are not aware of its actual potential. For example, we all have Whatsapp on our mobile, but few of them know how to make the most of it. Let’s get to know together the concepts we must know to use it at its best.

It is rare today that someone does not have this application installed on their mobile phone. In fact, it has become crucial for various reasons. The first is that it collects messages, calls and video calls and allows you to easily stay in touch even with people who live abroad. Europe.

After that, it is also very useful for work, especially for broadcast lists and groups that allow you to send the same communications to different members of the staff. Moreover, the vowel function often improves hitting and response times, especially thanks to the function that allows you to speed up the sound.

However, the amenities don’t just end here. There are, in fact, many very convenient functions to put into practice. One of those things is definitely creating a conversation with yourself where you can write things down. This becomes very useful for remembering things, but also for keeping important data like the green lane. To always be at hand, we recommend that you “pin” it above all other conversations.

There are several ways to create it. The first is to save your phone number in the address book and send us a text message. The second is to instead create a group with someone else in it and then remove it. Secondly, there are many “shortcuts” that make it easier to navigate. Indeed, by clicking on the green icon from the outside, it is possible to access the camera and users with whom we communicate often in a simplified way.

Privacy

But that’s not all. Against the curious, for example, you can set a pin or a fingerprint to prevent them from reading our conversations. In addition, images can be sent, allowing them to be viewed for only a few seconds. However, if you just want to avoid some inappropriate looks on our screens Just use a special protective film.

Suggestions for reading

