June 18, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

We all have Whatsapp on our mobile, but few of them know how to use it to the fullest thanks to its functions unknown to many

We all have Whatsapp on our mobile, but few of them know how to use it to the fullest thanks to its functions unknown to many

Gerald Bax June 18, 2022 2 min read

For a decade now, technology has become an overwhelming part of our lives, through thick and thin. However, sometimes, even though we think we know how to use this tool, we are not aware of its actual potential. For example, we all have Whatsapp on our mobile, but few of them know how to make the most of it. Let’s get to know together the concepts we must know to use it at its best.

It is rare today that someone does not have this application installed on their mobile phone. In fact, it has become crucial for various reasons. The first is that it collects messages, calls and video calls and allows you to easily stay in touch even with people who live abroad. Europe.

After that, it is also very useful for work, especially for broadcast lists and groups that allow you to send the same communications to different members of the staff. Moreover, the vowel function often improves hitting and response times, especially thanks to the function that allows you to speed up the sound.

We all have Whatsapp on our mobile, but few of them know how to use it to the fullest thanks to its functions unknown to many

However, the amenities don’t just end here. There are, in fact, many very convenient functions to put into practice. One of those things is definitely creating a conversation with yourself where you can write things down. This becomes very useful for remembering things, but also for keeping important data like the green lane. To always be at hand, we recommend that you “pin” it above all other conversations.

See also  Races will be awarding multiple prizes with the April 2022 update, the authors apologize - Nerd4.life

There are several ways to create it. The first is to save your phone number in the address book and send us a text message. The second is to instead create a group with someone else in it and then remove it. Secondly, there are many “shortcuts” that make it easier to navigate. Indeed, by clicking on the green icon from the outside, it is possible to access the camera and users with whom we communicate often in a simplified way.

Privacy

But that’s not all. Against the curious, for example, you can set a pin or a fingerprint to prevent them from reading our conversations. In addition, images can be sent, allowing them to be viewed for only a few seconds. However, if you just want to avoid some inappropriate looks on our screens Just use a special protective film.

Suggestions for reading

Be careful because receiving WhatsApp audio via email may hide thieves who are ready to steal data and money

We remind you to carefully read the warnings regarding this article and the responsibilities of the author, which can be referenced over here”)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Career details, races and first list of confirmed cars – Nerd4.life

June 18, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

You can install it in two easy steps

June 17, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

WhasApp launches the new and much-anticipated feature: Users are crazy about joy

June 17, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Water levels have not dropped for 70 years

June 18, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Lithuania prevents the transit of many goods from Russia to Kaliningrad. Or how to look for problems and risk finding them

June 18, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Blanco, ex-girlfriend Julia reveals how she found out about his infidelity

June 18, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Not everyone knows this tip to stay cool without air conditioning and beat the difficulty of sleeping in the heat

June 18, 2022 Karen Hines