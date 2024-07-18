Watermelon, if you have this disease, you should remove it from your diet.

Watermelon (or melon) is a fruit that is highly appreciated in the summer months, for its refreshing properties. But it is not beneficial for everyone.

Summer is watermelon time. The quintessential summer fruit (also known as watermelon) is beloved for its sweet and refreshing flavor. However, not everyone can enjoy its benefits. And, According to experts, there are those who should avoid watermelon despite its positive nutritional properties.Let’s see in detail why.

Let’s first remember that watermelon is 95% water, making it a low-calorie food but rich in nutrients. It contains vitamins A, C and B6 as well as minerals such as potassium and magnesium. One of the most interesting elements found in watermelon is lycopene, a powerful antioxidant. Which gives the fruit its distinctive red color. Scientific studies have shown that lycopene can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and some types of cancer, such as prostate, lung and digestive system cancer.

Not only that: Watermelon can help improve the quality of your overall diet. A study published in Nutrients It is suggested that Watermelon consumption is associated with increased intake of fiber, vitamins and minerals, while reducing intake of added sugars and saturated fats.Despite its many benefits, watermelon is not for everyone.

Side effects of a delicious slice of watermelon

People with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) should avoid this fruit. IBS usually involves bloating, abdominal pain, and changes in bowel habits. Watermelon contains high levels of FODMAPs, a group of carbohydrates that can cause digestive problems in people with IBS. Following a low-FODMAP diet can help reduce symptoms of IBS, thus improving your quality of life.

Those with certain allergies should also avoid watermelon. According to the Jiménez Díaz Foundation in Madrid, Some proteins in watermelon can cause mild allergic reactions, such as itching around the mouth. Allergist Dr. Javier Cuesta warns that while symptoms are generally mild, such as oral itching and small bumps on the lips, continued exposure can lead to more serious reactions, such as anaphylaxis. As always, it is important to consult a doctor or nutritionist to understand which foods are best suited to your nutritional needs and health conditions. Watermelon remains a valuable fruit for most people, but it is essential to know if it is right for us to avoid potential side effects.